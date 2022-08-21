Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,408 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 6,785 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in HP were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $34.23. 9,640,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,471,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.92. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.71.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

