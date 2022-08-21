Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $448.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John Donovan bought 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $396.16 per share, for a total transaction of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,392. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $417.29 and a 200 day moving average of $428.81. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 69.02% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.81%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

