Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Booking were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilson Asset Management International PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the first quarter worth $17,806,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Booking by 222.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Booking by 50.2% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 19,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Booking by 8.6% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Booking by 785.0% during the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $57.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2,086.92. 236,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,070. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $82.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,890.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,120.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,669.34 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price objective on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,550.53.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total transaction of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,538,814.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,400 shares of company stock worth $2,925,212. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

