Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $1.35 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,110 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of C. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after buying an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,390,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,320,000 after buying an additional 142,512 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,484,000 after buying an additional 3,257,303 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $889,483,000. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, July 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.61. 14,798,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,911,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $73.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

