Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $852,000 Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in KLA were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in KLA by 36.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $10.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $371.81. 1,257,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,822. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $282.83 and a 52-week high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.78 and its 200-day moving average is $346.55.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 24.87 EPS for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $95,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,339,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,045 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,459. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of KLA from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $425.16.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

