Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 34,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 3.1% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 9,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. 4,530,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,621,292. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $250.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 79.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.63.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

