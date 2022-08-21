Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,894 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,144 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,099,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705,315 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,647,123,000 after acquiring an additional 440,695 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,259,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,699,223. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.90 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.78 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

GILD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

