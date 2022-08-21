Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,617 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in eBay were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eBay by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,944 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in eBay by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,825 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in eBay by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in eBay by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 638 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,845.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $358,660.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,259.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

eBay Price Performance

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of eBay from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.24.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $47.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,377,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,176,595. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. eBay had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 209.53%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

