Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 3,020 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter valued at about $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,459,000 after acquiring an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after acquiring an additional 683,547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 127.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 953,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,060,000 after acquiring an additional 535,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total value of $9,836,021.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,319,465.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,837,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,732. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.50. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

