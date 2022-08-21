Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 382 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,728,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,079,988,000 after purchasing an additional 742,676 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,335,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $516,808,000 after buying an additional 51,837 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,191,705 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $461,274,000 after buying an additional 227,433 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,144,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $443,179,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $510.00 price objective on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Argus raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.18.

NYSE NOC traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $490.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,698. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $75.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.62. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $497.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $467.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.64.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

