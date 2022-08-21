Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 5,566 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,837 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 5,566 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 0.7% of Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 77.1% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.1% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 72,680 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 66,534 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

CVS Health Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $104.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,114,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,892,508. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $81.78 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.85.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVS Health Profile



CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

