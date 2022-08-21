DIAMOND (DIAMOND) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17,153.64

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. DIAMOND has a market cap of $17,153.64 and approximately $386,238.00 worth of DIAMOND was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIAMOND coin can now be bought for about $31.13 or 0.00144240 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DIAMOND has traded down 15.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001525 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00069486 BTC.

Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001808 BTC.

DIAMOND Coin Profile

DIAMOND (CRYPTO:DIAMOND) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2013. DIAMOND’s official website is bit.diamonds. DIAMOND’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DIAMOND is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DIAMOND

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIAMOND directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIAMOND should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIAMOND using one of the exchanges listed above.

