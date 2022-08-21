DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Given New $128.00 Price Target at Cowen

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens dropped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 30th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.47.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $111.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.12 and its 200 day moving average is $95.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.88. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a fifty-two week low of $63.45 and a fifty-two week high of $147.39.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.42. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 10.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 15.07%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.99 per share, with a total value of $404,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 162,003 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,622.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 1,200 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $101,484.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,915.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,582 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,659 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,971 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,981 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter valued at about $805,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 77,308 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $8,890,000 after buying an additional 15,368 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

