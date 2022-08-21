Dipper Network (DIP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $19,545.00

Dipper Network (DIP) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 21st. Dipper Network has a total market capitalization of $84,098.99 and approximately $19,545.00 worth of Dipper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dipper Network has traded 32% lower against the US dollar. One Dipper Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dipper Network Profile

DIP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. Dipper Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 coins. Dipper Network’s official website is dippernetwork.com. Dipper Network’s official Twitter account is @etherisc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dipper Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dipper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dipper Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dipper Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

