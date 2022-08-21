Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $269.40.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DIISY shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 326 ($3.94) to GBX 255 ($3.08) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 310 ($3.75) in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Direct Line Insurance Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $10.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.00 and its 200-day moving average is $13.09. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

About Direct Line Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.3212 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

(Get Rating)

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Articles

