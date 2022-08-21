Dogecoin Market Cap Tops $9.20 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0693 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and $475.68 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00023787 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00256910 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001088 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000934 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

