DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN) vs. Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO) Critical Survey

DriveItAway (OTCMKTS:CLCN – Get Rating) and Renovare Environmental (NASDAQ:RENO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares DriveItAway and Renovare Environmental’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DriveItAway 4.96% -6.30% 7.88% Renovare Environmental -223.46% N/A -48.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.3% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.3% of DriveItAway shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Renovare Environmental shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DriveItAway $2.19 million 0.10 $320,000.00 N/A N/A Renovare Environmental $12.35 million 0.21 -$21.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares DriveItAway and Renovare Environmental’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DriveItAway has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Renovare Environmental.

Risk and Volatility

DriveItAway has a beta of 0.45, suggesting that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Renovare Environmental has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DriveItAway and Renovare Environmental, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DriveItAway 0 0 0 0 N/A Renovare Environmental 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Renovare Environmental beats DriveItAway on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DriveItAway

DriveItAway Inc. develops and offers a cloud platform/consumer application that enables dealers to sell vehicles through eCommerce, with its Pay as You Go app-based subscription program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Haddonfield, New Jersey.

About Renovare Environmental

Renovare Environmental, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental management solutions worldwide. The company's suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. It markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and Mechanical Biological Treatment technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. The company serves retail, healthcare, government, hospitality, education, food service, and other sectors, as well as food distributors, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, stadiums, municipalities, and academic institutions. The company was formerly known as BioHiTech Global, Inc. and changed its name to Renovare Environmental, Inc. in December 2021. Renovare Environmental, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

