DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners acquired a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Insider Activity

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.5 %

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Joi M. Harris sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $234,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,471.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,010,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $126.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a one year low of $108.22 and a one year high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 90.31%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading

