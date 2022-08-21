Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 5,675 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSX. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,532,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $305,157,000 after buying an additional 327,925 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,037,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 266,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $23,036,000 after buying an additional 19,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth $1,447,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

PSX stock opened at $88.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.11.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

