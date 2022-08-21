Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,383 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1 %

Several analysts have commented on DIS shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

NYSE DIS opened at $120.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.02. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

