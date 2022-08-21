Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,371 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $17,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $218.60 and a 200 day moving average of $234.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.36.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

