Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 200,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 51.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 200,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.09% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,132,338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $145,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,745 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,064,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $513,854,000 after acquiring an additional 657,431 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $23,588,000. Fractal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,223,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,697,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,343,000 after acquiring an additional 246,037 shares during the last quarter. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of NYSE:MMP opened at $51.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $43.58 and a one year high of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $1.0375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.87%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

