Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Sells 9,895 Shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,895 shares during the quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Plains GP worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $11.94 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PAGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

