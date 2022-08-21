Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. Trims Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $130.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.63 and a twelve month high of $178.22.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total value of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,510,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,604,549.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,757 shares of company stock valued at $8,049,121. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on DLR shares. StockNews.com lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

