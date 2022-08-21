Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Stock Position Reduced by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 14,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,399,917 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,256,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.50.

NYSE:DY opened at $113.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.77 and a 1 year high of $115.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.35 and a beta of 1.43.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.40. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $876.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

