Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 198 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 128.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 49.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the first quarter worth $41,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE FBHS opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.79. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.86 and a 12 month high of $109.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

