Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Acquires 244 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 654 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 887 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dolby Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

DLB opened at $78.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.56. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $100.84.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares in the company, valued at $339,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

