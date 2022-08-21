Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in NCR were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCR. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,423,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $218,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,255 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NCR by 887.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,887,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $116,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594,979 shares in the last quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $67,308,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NCR by 1,557.8% in the 4th quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 821,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,029,000 after buying an additional 772,054 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $30,165,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR opened at $32.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.62. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.10. NCR had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of NCR to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.67.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

