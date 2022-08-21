Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 3,035.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Xcel Energy by 256.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 645.5% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 99,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,620,466.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Xcel Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.90.

XEL stock opened at $76.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.84. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.15 and a twelve month high of $77.53. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 64.78%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

