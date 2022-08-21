Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Has $49,000 Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 893 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,994,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,055,000 after acquiring an additional 109,052 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of KBR by 5.8% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,696,565 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,043,000 after acquiring an additional 258,039 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,395,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $114,058,000 after purchasing an additional 527,443 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in KBR by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,196,000 after acquiring an additional 22,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,302,000 after buying an additional 441,300 shares during the period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KBR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of KBR from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

NYSE KBR opened at $51.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.71 and a 52 week high of $56.94.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. KBR’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. KBR’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

In other KBR news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.74 per share, for a total transaction of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark W. Sopp acquired 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.74 per share, with a total value of $50,127.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,046.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Darlene Pickard sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $310,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,279.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

