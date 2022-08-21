Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CTRA. Barclays cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna downgraded Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.27.

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.