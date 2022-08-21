Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $29,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $873,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $716,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $648,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy
In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.37 and a 52-week high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.07.
Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.25. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 28.44% and a net margin of 41.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.
Coterra Energy Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.67%.
About Coterra Energy
Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.
