Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $341,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $1,857,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 133,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,984,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $643,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 664 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,681 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,441.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 6,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 957,123 shares of company stock worth $56,790,317. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.6 %

MACOM Technology Solutions stock opened at $60.36 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 2.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $172.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.04 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTSI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays cut their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.55.

MACOM Technology Solutions Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

