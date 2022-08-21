Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 368 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ACHC. UBS Group increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $67.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.89.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.30. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day moving average of $68.91.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $651.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Acadia Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acadia Healthcare news, EVP John S. Hollinsworth sold 10,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $869,730.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,559 shares in the company, valued at $6,499,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Petrie sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $500,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,769 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,169.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,094 shares of company stock worth $2,375,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Featured Articles

