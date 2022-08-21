Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Sells 609 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,618 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 385.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $33.39 on Friday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $12.59 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Range Resources to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Scotiabank restated an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Range Resources to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Scucchi sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total transaction of $1,796,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 446,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,581,960.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,394,179. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.