Element Pointe Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $137,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,029,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,721,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BITO stock traded down $1.31 on Friday, hitting $13.08. 6,517,726 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,823,107. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $11.56 and a 1-year high of $44.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29.

