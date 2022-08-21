Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $505,000 Holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,002,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,698,000 after buying an additional 1,998,618 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,723,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,257,000 after buying an additional 6,354,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,714,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,760,000 after buying an additional 2,582,151 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 279.9% in the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 7,764,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $136,971,000 after buying an additional 5,721,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,513,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,906,000 after buying an additional 2,036,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF alerts:

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PDBC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,316,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,770,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.81 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.