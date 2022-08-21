Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $747,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 18.1% during the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 126,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,631,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 42.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,239,000 after buying an additional 196,367 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 716,389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,509,000 after buying an additional 19,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth approximately $384,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $383.00 to $347.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.67.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total transaction of $338,050.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,073,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 85,152 shares of company stock worth $29,512,752. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SBAC traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $344.49. 407,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,274. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $286.41 and a 1-year high of $391.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $325.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.60. The stock has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.65 and a beta of 0.43.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

