Element Pointe Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 29,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 170,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 995,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,685. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.96.

