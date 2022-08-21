Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 1,418 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,314 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,598,366,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,612,605 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Salesforce Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.30.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $4.16 on Friday, hitting $183.77. 4,346,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,117,632. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a PE ratio of 178.42, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.55 and a 1 year high of $311.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 3.92%. The company’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.