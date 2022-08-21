Element Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 2,896 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,896 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.2% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 22,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock traded down $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.49. 44,158,833 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,415,344. The stock has a market cap of $446.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $140.55 and a one year high of $346.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.03.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.