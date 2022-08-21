Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.30. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ENOV. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on shares of Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Enovis Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE ENOV traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.34. The stock had a trading volume of 378,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,232. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.24. Enovis has a 12 month low of $52.27 and a 12 month high of $164.01.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $395.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.23 million. Enovis had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Enovis will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $195,898.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENOV. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Enovis during the first quarter worth about $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $5,573,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $532,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Enovis during the second quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enovis in the second quarter worth about $3,016,000.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Featured Stories

