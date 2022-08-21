Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

EVA stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.15. Enviva has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

In related news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Enviva news, EVP Yana Kravtsova sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $37,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92,063 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO John K. Keppler bought 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.57 per share, with a total value of $994,680.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,456,188.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 29,322 shares of company stock worth $1,753,244 and sold 1,428 shares worth $98,503. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,222,000.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

