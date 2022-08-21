Enviva (NYSE:EVA) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $76.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.04% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Enviva from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Enviva to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.43.
Enviva Price Performance
EVA stock opened at $71.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.67 and a beta of 1.15. Enviva has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $91.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enviva
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Enviva by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after acquiring an additional 14,211,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $194,589,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Enviva by 1,306.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,007 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,959,000 after buying an additional 1,216,841 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Enviva in the 1st quarter worth about $43,814,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,222,000.
Enviva Company Profile
Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Enviva (EVA)
- 2 EV Suppliers Powering To Gains After Raising Views
- Applied Materials Results Show A Slowing Semiconductor Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/15 – 8/19
- Apple’s Stock Could Be On The Verge Of Another 30% Rally
- Near-Term Headwinds Present An Opportunity In Ross Stores
Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.