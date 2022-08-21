EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Purchased by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after buying an additional 1,102,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after buying an additional 1,008,720 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after buying an additional 308,920 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,248,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $834,651,000 after buying an additional 163,752 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after buying an additional 342,438 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPAM traded down $6.65 on Friday, reaching $442.55. 483,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,008. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.77. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.59 and a fifty-two week high of $725.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total transaction of $20,238,396.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,294 shares of company stock valued at $23,058,048 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

