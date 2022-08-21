Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Sanofi’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sanofi in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Risinger now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.37. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sanofi’s current full-year earnings is $4.13 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sanofi’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.34 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.14.

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $41.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $40.90 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 24.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,643,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,260,000 after acquiring an additional 515,245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Sanofi by 15.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in Sanofi during the second quarter worth $4,753,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

