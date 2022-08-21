Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Verano in a report issued on Wednesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Randhawa now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is $0.07 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

Get Verano alerts:

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Verano from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Verano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Verano from C$27.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Verano Price Performance

Shares of VRNOF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.75. Verano has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.05.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). Verano had a negative net margin of 12.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $202.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.46 million.

About Verano

(Get Rating)

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.