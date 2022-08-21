Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Shares Acquired by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned approximately 0.11% of Essex Property Trust worth $25,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on ESS. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $323.00 to $299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Essex Property Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $390.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $313.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.41.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $290.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.07, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.62 and a 1 year high of $363.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $271.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.19.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

