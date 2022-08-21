Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.39-$7.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.27 billion-$18.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.97 billion. Estée Lauder Companies also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $330.33.

NYSE:EL traded down $8.34 on Friday, reaching $273.28. 1,448,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $97.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.97. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $265.98.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EL. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 58.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

