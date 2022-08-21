Euler Tools (EULER) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.50 Million

Euler Tools (EULER) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 21st. Euler Tools has a market cap of $2.50 million and $13,194.00 worth of Euler Tools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Euler Tools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0278 or 0.00000115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Euler Tools has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Euler Tools Profile

Euler Tools’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,877,336 coins. Euler Tools’ official Twitter account is @eulertools.

Euler Tools Coin Trading

