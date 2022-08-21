Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Down 5.3 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Euro Tech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited ( NASDAQ:CLWT Get Rating ) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

