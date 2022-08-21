Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Euro Tech stock opened at $1.79 on Wednesday. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.44.
The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th.
Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.
