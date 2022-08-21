Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Eurocash Stock Performance

Shares of EUSHY opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Eurocash has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $4.74.

Eurocash Company Profile

Further Reading

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

